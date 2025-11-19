FICN Worth Rs 36.45 Lakh Seized During Raid at Zoo Road; Three Arrested

Guwahati: Acting on a piece of secret information, the Guwahati police carried out a raid near Zoo Road on Tuesday and uncovered a major Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) operation running from a rented house. During the search, the team recovered counterfeit currency amounting to ₹36,45,000, along with a printer machine, printing papers and several items suspected to have been used for producing fake notes.

Three individuals present in the house were detained for their alleged involvement in the racket. They have been identified as Sufiya Khatun (28), wife of Mohidul Bhuyan and a resident of Pakara Betbari in Barpeta district; Mainul Ali (30), son of Late Haven’t Ali from Bamgali Gaon under Bihpuria police station in Lakhimpur district; and Mahidul Bhiyan (29), son of Akkas Bhuyan, also from Pakara Betbari in Barpeta.

According to officials, the trio had been staying in the rented premises for some time and were suspected to be engaged in printing and circulating fake currency in different parts of the state. Police have initiated necessary legal action, and further investigation is underway to identify possible links to a larger counterfeit network.