Indian Postal Department Releases Special Postcard Honouring Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The Indian Postal Department has released a special commemorative postcard featuring the portrait of Assam’s legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, marking his 53rd birth anniversary. The postcard was released on November 18 night, during the 98th Howly Raax Mahotsav, receiving overwhelming appreciation from those present.

The ceremonial launch was led by Colonel Aravind Verma, Chief Postmaster General of the Assam Postal Circle. He was joined by Hemen Das, President of the Raax Mahotsav Celebration Committee, and Dr. Bhushan Chandra Pathak, Principal of B.H. College and noted writer.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Verma said the postcard is a heartfelt tribute to an artist whose musical and cultural influence transcends generations. Calling Zubeen Garg an “immortal icon of Assam,” he said the Postal Department is honoured to celebrate his life and legacy through this special release.

He added that Zubeen Garg’s compassion, kindness, and artistic values continue to inspire millions, and expressed confidence that the postcard will help spread those ideals across the country. Colonel Verma also noted that the singer’s popularity extends far beyond India, and this commemorative issue would further carry his legacy to global audiences.

The release of the postcard at the Howly Raax Mahotsav added a meaningful cultural highlight to the festival, serving as a touching tribute to one of Assam’s most beloved and influential artists.