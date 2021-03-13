Filing of Nominations for phase-II of the Assam Assembly election end

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The filing of nominations for the second phase of Assam Assembly election to be held on April 1 ended on Friday. While the scrutiny of the nomination papers of this phase of the poll is on March 15, the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 17.

The phase-II has 39 LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) spreading in 13 districts – Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Nalbari, Udalguri, Darrang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Hojai.

The prominent BJP candidates who filed their nomination papers on Friday are – Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad, Ramkrishna Ghosh from Hojai and Madhuram Deka from Kalaigaon.

Prominent Congress candidates who filed their nominations on Friday are Basanta Kumar Das from Mangaldai, Kishor Bhattacharya from Kamalpur, Suresh Bora from Barhampur, Kuldeep Bora from Sipajhar, Pradyut Bhuyan from Nalbari and Sum Ronghang from Diphu.

Apart from them, others who filed their nominations on Friday are Durga Das Boro of the BPF from Kalaigoon and Bishnu Das of the AGP from Raha, among others.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a rally at Kalaigaon prior to the filing of nominations by Madhuram Deka. Giving an impression that the BJP making it to Dispur again is a foregone conclusion, he appealed to all to vote for the candidates of the BJP and its allies.

On the other hand notification for the 3rd phase of the Assam Assembly Election – 2021 was issued on Friday, where poll will be held on April 6 next.

Dates for filing nomination for this phase are fixed by March 19. Scrutiny will be held on March 20 and March 22 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. 40 state assembly constituencies will go to the poll on April 6 in 12 districts.

It may be noted that facilities of postal ballots are introduced as an option this time for absentee voters, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), people above 80 years of age and COVID suspect or affected, in addition - voters engaged in essential services like authorized media persons on Poll Day duty etc. will be provided the same facilities. They have to apply Form 12-D within 5 days from the date of notification.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2021 Update: Tezpur MLA Brindaban Goswami Withdraws Nomination

Also Watch: BJP workers join AJP ahead of Assembly Polls





