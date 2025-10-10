Robotic and AI-Assisted Machinery Deployed to Tackle Jorabat Waterlogging Crisis

Jorabat: In a bid to find a lasting solution to the chronic waterlogging problem in Jorabat, the Kamrup (M) district administration has begun deploying robotic and AI-assisted machinery to clear blockages in underground drainage and culvert systems. However, the area was inundated again on Wednesday following a brief spell of rain.

District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan inspected the Jorabat tri-junction where National Highways 27 and 6 converge marking the start of the high-tech mitigation plan. The initiative involves robotic pipe inspection crawlers, automated sewer-cleaning systems, and floating excavators to remove silt and debris. A Chennai-based technical team has been roped in to deepen and widen drains up to 12 feet.

During the live demonstration, heavy rain forced officials to temporarily leave the site as the area flooded again, disrupting traffic and submerging roadside shops. Once the water receded, nearly two feet of debris covered the road.

Officials said persistent issues like unscientific hill-cutting on the Meghalaya side, encroachment on natural drainage channels, and a low culvert height at the junction continue to cause repeated flooding.

“Unless the culvert height is raised, no technology can offer permanent relief,” said a local resident.

Despite setbacks, residents welcomed the administration’s new approach. “For the first time, the authorities are tackling the problem scientifically. We hope this continues until a permanent solution is achieved,” said Siwaji PD Jaiswal, president of the Jorabat Unnayan Samity.

Locals now await to see whether technology can finally succeed where years of manual efforts have failed.