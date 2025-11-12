Final Notice Issued: Nagaon Prepares for Large-Scale Eviction Operation

Nagaon: The Nagaon district administration is set to begin a major eviction drive within the next seven to ten days to remove encroachments from government and forest lands. District Commissioner Debashish Sharma (IAS) confirmed the plan during an interaction with the media at a student welcome event at Kujidah Higher Secondary School.

Sharma said the administration is fully prepared to reclaim illegally occupied areas and warned that families failing to vacate voluntarily will face forcible eviction. Notices have already been issued under the Kampur Revenue Circle, where a considerable stretch of forest land has been encroached upon.

Over the past month, several encroachers have left the land voluntarily, which officials described as encouraging. Three months earlier, notices were served for over 1,000 bighas of encroached land, and families were given time due to harvesting and other reasons. Sharma made it clear no further extensions will be granted.

The upcoming operation will cover approximately 1,500 bighas under Kampur Revenue Circle, 385 bighas in Samaguri Circle (Beluguri and Kachari Gaon), 28 bighas in Bhakatgaon, and areas under Dhing Circle including Roumari Beel, Bherbheri Beel, and Salnabari Beel.

Recalling the success of earlier eviction efforts in Dhing, Sharma said every household had been given ample time to comply. The drive aims to restore public and forest land and reinforce lawful land use across Nagaon district.