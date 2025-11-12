Brahmaputra Erosion Worsens in Fakirganj; Locals Appeal Govt for Immediate Action

Fakirganj: The people of Fakirganj in South Salmara district are facing one of the worst phases of riverbank erosion as the mighty Brahmaputra continues to wash away at villages, farmland, and marketplaces.

According to locals, the river’s continuous flow has already swallowed large portions of the old and historic Ohab Bazaar, once a busy trading point for the region. Several nearby villages, including Dapan Para, Kuch Bari, Shantipur, and Borai Bari, are also facing severe damage.

Over the past few months, more than 500 houses and thousands of hectares of agricultural land have disappeared under the river. People who once lived by the banks are now struggling to find safe shelter, while many families have lost both their homes and farmlands to erosion.