Brahmaputra Erosion Worsens in Fakirganj; Locals Appeal Govt for Immediate Action

Fakirganj: The people of Fakirganj in South Salmara district are facing one of the worst phases of riverbank erosion as the mighty Brahmaputra continues to wash away at villages, farmland, and marketplaces.
According to locals, the river’s continuous flow has already swallowed large portions of the old and historic Ohab Bazaar, once a busy trading point for the region. Several nearby villages, including Dapan Para, Kuch Bari, Shantipur, and Borai Bari, are also facing severe damage.
Over the past few months, more than 500 houses and thousands of hectares of agricultural land have disappeared under the river. People who once lived by the banks are now struggling to find safe shelter, while many families have lost both their homes and farmlands to erosion.
Locals say that if the erosion continues at this pace, the entire Fakirganj Bazaar could soon be wiped out. They have appealed to the government to take immediate steps to prevent further loss, demanding strong embankments and protection measures along the affected stretches of the Brahmaputra.
“The river is taking away everything we built for generations,” said one resident. “We are afraid that soon there will be nothing left.”
Villagers have urged the authorities to send technical experts and begin anti-erosion works before the situation becomes completely unmanageable.
The continuing destruction in Fakirganj serves as a painful reminder of how the Brahmaputra’s changing course threatens countless communities across Assam every year, making the call for long-term and sustainable erosion control measures more urgent than ever.