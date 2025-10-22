FIR Against Journalist’s Remark On Kamakhya Temple Dismissed by Gauhati HC

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has quashed the FIR filed against CNN-News18 journalist Akanksha Swarup over her remarks linking a murder case to alleged ‘tantric’ practices at Assam’s Kamakhya Temple. The court ruled that her comments lacked any malicious intent to hurt religious sentiments.

Swarup made strong remarks during a televised interview related to Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. Raja was allegedly killed by his wife and her suitor in Meghalaya. Swarup probed whether the killing might be a ‘tantric’ killing practice

The case stemmed from a June 12 FIR lodged by Guwahati Police’s Cyber Branch under the provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It includes sections 196(2) (promoting enmity), 299 (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and 302 (wounding religious feelings).

Justice Shamima Jahan observed that the remark was made in a journalistic context, not in relation to temple worship or ritual practices, and thus did not amount to a criminal offence. The court, however, cautioned that such comments on religious matters must be made responsibly and with due verification.

Represented by advocates K.N. Choudhury and S.P. Sharma, Swarup argued that her intent was purely investigative. Additional Public Prosecutor K.K. Das appeared for the State. The court’s ruling reaffirmed the importance of protecting free speech while encouraging sensitivity when reporting on faith-related issues.