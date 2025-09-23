Zubeen Garg’s Final Farewell: Laid to Rest in His Beloved Dragon Outfit

Guwahati: Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was laid to rest in his favorite dragon-themed outfit, chosen for the last journey to his cremation in Kamarkuchi, Sonapur.

The distinctive attire, cherished by the singer, added a personal and emotional touch to the solemn ceremony. Thousands of fans, family members, and dignitaries, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and former CM Sarbananda Sonowal, gathered to bid farewell to the musical icon.

The choice of the outfit reflected Zubeen’s vibrant personality and deep connection with his fans, leaving a lasting visual memory of Assam’s beloved cultural icon.