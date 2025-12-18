FIR Registered After Alleged Armed Kuki Militants Open Fire in Torbung

Guwahati: An FIR (First Information Report) was registered after alleged armed Kuki militants opened fire in the Torbung area of Manipur's Bishnupur district on the night of December 16, Manipur Police said on Wednesday.
As per the Police, security has been beefed up in and around the area and joint security forces are carrying out intensive combing operations and area domination to ensure the safety of the public.
"In connection with the indiscriminate firing by Kuki armed groups at Torbung last night, FIR has been registered for further investigation in this regard.
Security has been beefed up in and around the area, and joint security forces are carrying out intensive combing operations and area domination to ensure the safety of the public," Manipur Police wrote on micro-blogging site X.
Senior Police Officers and Deputy Inspector General of Police visited the site of the incident and took stock of the prevailing situation.
During the course of the extensive combing operations at Kangvai, the security personnel came across a significant cache of arms and ammunition. The items recovered included one long-range improvised pumpi, four medium-range improvised pumpis, and one medium-range improvised pumpi with a damaged barrel.
"In addition, an improvised explosive device weighing around three kilograms was seized, along with a single-barrel firearm. The team also found seventeen empty cartridge cases of various calibres at the site," The Police said.
The Police further said that the recovered IED was safely disposed of by the Bomb Disposal Squad, adding, "Security in the area has been tightened and under strict watch. Situation is under control."