First Bishop of Bodo Community, Reverend Nityananda Borgoyari, Passes Away at 75

Kokrajhar: Reverend Nityananda Borgoyari, the first Bishop of the Bodo community and a prominent Christian leader, passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 75 and had been ailing for some time.

His mortal remains were brought to Balajan Tiniali in Kokrajhar, where thousands joined a massive procession before the final rites at Gaurang Mission NELC Church.

Born in 1949 at Ladanguri in Bongaigaon district, Borgoyari pursued theology in Ranchi and Kolkata before dedicating his life to spiritual service. He went on to serve as the first Bishop of the Bodo community and as Moderator of the North Eastern Lutheran Church (NELC), guiding congregations across Assam and neighbouring states.

Alongside his religious duties, Borgoyari was instrumental in founding schools, a hospital, and relief organisations, while also representing India at international Christian forums.

Mourning his demise, Kokrajhar MLA Laurence Islary said, “His passing is a great loss to society. He worked for peace, honesty, and education. His contributions are immeasurable.”

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.