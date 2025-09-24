Two Students Drown in Kharkhari River, Parents Allege School Negligence

Boko: Tragedy struck Chhaygaon’s Rihabari area as two school students of Sacred Vineyard Bereand Academy reportedly drowned in the Kharkhari river. After two days of intensive search operations, the bodies were recovered separately, leaving the community in shock.

Surjyoraj Das, a Class X student from Satabari, was found at Payaranga in Boko, while Nilkamal Kalita, a Class IX student from Dakuwapara No. 2, was recovered at Jambari in Chhaygaon. Both were hostel boarders at the private school.

Local residents and parents have expressed outrage, alleging negligence by the school authorities for allowing students to bathe unsupervised in the river. The Chhaygaon police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Officer-in-Charge Kamakhya Mishra confirmed lapses in student safety measures.

Following the tragedy, calls have intensified for inspections of infrastructure and safety protocols at private schools and hostels in the Boko-Chhaygaon area.