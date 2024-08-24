First Mithun Discovery in Dima Hasao Spurs Excitement, Opens New Opportunities for Local Farmers

Haflong: In a significant discovery, Mithun (Bos frontalis), a magnificent bovine species native to the northeastern region of India, has been confirmed for the first time in Assam. This discovery marks a new chapter in the state’s biological diversity and offers promising opportunities for local farmers.

Mithun, also known as ‘Gayal,’ are prized for their meat, milk, and draught power. They play a crucial role in the socio-economic and cultural lives of many tribal communities in the region. The recent discovery in Assam’s Dima Hasao district has generated significant excitement and interest among both farmers and agricultural experts.

Mithun is a state animal of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. As per the 20th livestock census held in 2019, Mithun are found in four states, viz., Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

Based on the inputs from the team of veterinarians from the district and the guidance of Dr. Kishore Baruah, former Head, Department of Animal and Fishery Sciences, ICAR RC for NEH Region and Member, General Body, ICAR, New Delhi, on April 5, 2024, a team of scientists visited Laisong village of the Dima Hasao district.

As per the information elicited, Mithun are reared by farmers in three pockets, viz., Laisong, Langting, and Thaijuwari.

With this intent, on August 21, 2024, an awareness and technology injection programme was held at Laisong village, wherein inputs to Mithun farmers, including angle iron posts and barbed wire, were provided to fence the Mithun grazing area and prevent them from entering the agricultural field. CGI sheets were provided to help them establish night shelters. These two facilities are the basic requirements for establishing semi intensive Mithun rearing units.

Further, as a support to farmers moving in the jungle in search of Mithun, gum boots and raincoats were provided. To help create water storage facilities, Jalkhund was provided. Buckets were provided to encourage them to collect them from Mithun.

