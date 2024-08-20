BJP Dima Hasao District Committee Holds Meeting on Proposed 125th Amendment Bill to the 6th Schedule at District Library Auditorium

Haflong : The BJP Dima Hasao District Committee organised an extended meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party on the proposed 125th Amendment Bill, 2019 of the 6th Schedule to the Constitution of India at District Library Auditorium on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Nandita Gorlosa, CEM Debolal Gorlosa, Chairman, Mohet Hojai , District President Golonjo Thaosen, Executive Member Donpainan Thaosen and all the Block level Committees and others.

Addressing the house packed gathering all the speakers dwelt at length on the Proposed 125th Amendment Bill, 2019 of the 6th Schedule to the Constitution of India while assuring that the proposed bill would not be harmful to the 6th Schedule.

They also requested their BJP karyakarta and other BJP members to be vigil so that none can propagate misinformation regarding Proposed 125th Amendment Bill, 2019 of the 6th Schedule to the Constitution of India.

Golonjo Thaosen, BJP District President Dima Hasao expressing satisfaction over the huge presence of BJP Leaders, Karyakarta of Dima Hasao said today’s meeting was very successful one since the Minister, CEM and Chairman in their enlightening speech made the BJP leaders and Karyakarta clear about Proposed 125th Amendment Bill, 2019 of the 6th Schedule to the Constitution of India. Answering the question of media, Thaosen assured that Dima Hasao BJP is always united and will remain united forever.

