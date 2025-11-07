First Phase of Bihar Election Concludes: Record Massive 64.66% Voter Turnout

The elections saw more than 3.75 crore voters participate in 121 Assembly Constituencies across 18 districts. The Election Commission of India's (ECI) numerous improvements for the benefit of voters made the voting process easier.

The ECI also webcast live from 100% of polling sites for the first time to ensure transparency and hassle-free working polling was closely supervised by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, who were in touch with presiding officers and district election officials via the Control Room established by ECI.