First Phase of Bihar Election Concludes: Record Massive 64.66% Voter Turnout

Guwahati: In a successful turnout, the first phase of Bihar's Legislative Assembly elections concluded on November 06. The first phase saw a tremendous and unprecedented voter turnout of 64.66%. this turnout has been considered the highest in the state's electoral history.
The elections saw more than 3.75 crore voters participate in 121 Assembly Constituencies across 18 districts. The Election Commission of India's (ECI) numerous improvements for the benefit of voters made the voting process easier.
The ECI also webcast live from 100% of polling sites for the first time to ensure transparency and hassle-free working polling was closely supervised by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, who were in touch with presiding officers and district election officials via the Control Room established by ECI.
Moreover, in an attempt to ensure a transparent and unbiased voting process, the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) was formed, including 16 delegates from six countries (South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Belgium, and Colombia) who also observed the process. There was a strong focus on the proper security and assistance for voting. The security and voter assistance were thoroughly emphasised.
Of note, more than 4 lakh polling officials arrived at their polling stations promptly for the start of the day. Mock polling was completed by 7 AM. Beyond that, more than 90,000 women volunteers (Jeevika Didis), in addition to CAPF officials, were dedicated to identifying women voters, including those in Purdah. There was full assistance for the PwD voters, by providing E-rickshaws, wheelchairs, and dedicated volunteers to make things hassle-free for them.
To tackle the issue of overcrowding, each polling station was limited to a maximum of 1200 voters. On the other hand, the ECINet was promptly updating the real-time voter turnout, reflecting the efficiency of the process.
This year’s turnout smashed all previous records. Back in 2000, 62.57% of voters showed up for the Bihar Assembly elections, which was the highest ever. However, the Phase-I turnout in 2025 isn’t just a new number; it marks a real turning point for democracy in the state.