Vrindavani Vastra to Return to Assam for Exhibition in 2027: CM Sarma

Guwahati: In a major cultural development, the Assam government is set to bring home the revered 16th-century “Vrindavani Vastra” from the British Museum in London for a six-month exhibition in 2027.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking during a Facebook Live on November 6, announced that he will personally travel to London on November 16 and 17 to finalise discussions and sign an agreement with the museum authorities.

“During our tenure, we have taken Assam’s historical and cultural icons to the global stage, from Gopinath Bordoloi, Lachit Borphukan, Kanaklata Baruah, Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary to Charaideo Maidam and now, the Vrindavani Vastra,” the Chief Minister said. “I will be in London to discuss how we can design a museum in Assam to preserve the Vastra once it arrives. I will return to Assam on November 18.”

The Vrindavani Vastra, often described as a masterpiece of sacred art, is a silk textile depicting the childhood stories and divine pastimes of Lord Krishna in Vrindavan. The intricate weaving narrates scenes from Krishna’s life using fine silk threads, showcasing the artistic brilliance of 16th-century Assam.

The textile was created under the guidance of Srimanta Sankardeva at the request of Koch King Nara Narayan, who ruled parts of modern-day Assam and North Bengal. Nara Narayan had provided shelter to Sankardeva after the saint faced persecution under the Ahom rulers, influenced by Brahmin priests.

The Vastra later travelled from Assam to Tibet before being acquired by the British Museum in 1904. The exhibit, which is about nine and a half metres long, consists of several silk panels that were originally 15 separate pieces, later assembled into one continuous textile.

A remarkable blend of spirituality and craftsmanship, the Vrindavani Vastra represents the essence of Assamese Vaishnavism and artistic excellence. The government’s initiative to bring it back marks a proud cultural milestone for Assam, reconnecting the state with a vital piece of its spiritual heritage.

The proposed exhibition in 2027 is expected to draw national and international attention, showcasing Assam’s profound contribution to India’s cultural and artistic legacy.