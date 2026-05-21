First Session of 16th Assam Assembly Begins: Oath-Taking, Speaker Election and Governor’s Address

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) will begin on May 21 with four working days. The newly elected members of the Assembly will take an oath on the first, besides the election of the new Speaker for the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

According to the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat sources, Pro-Speaker Chandramohan Patowary will administer the oath to 125 MLAs. The government had administered an oath to Patowary as the Pro-tem Speaker a few days ago.

The NDA filed the nomination papers of BJP MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass as the Speaker of the Assembly. Ministers Atul Bora and Charan Boro, MLA Pijush Hazarika and other MLAs of the BJP, AGP and the BPF submitted the nomination papers of MLA Dass, who was a cabinet minister in the last Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in the state. Dass made it to the state assembly from Bhowanipur-Sorbhog LAC in this election.

Dass becoming the speaker is final, as he is the lone contender for the post.

On May 22, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will address the new members of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. The session will conclude on May 26. The 16th Assam Legislative Assembly has 102 members of the NDA and 24 opposition members.

Also Read: Chandramohan Patowary Sworn In as Pro-tem Speaker of 16th Assam Legislative Assembly