Five BJP-Ruled States Announce Job Reservations for Ex-Agniveers on Kargil Divas

New Delhi: Five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states on Friday announced reservations for ex-Agniveers in state government jobs. The reservation in jobs will be provided to Agniveers after they return from serving the Armed forces. The announcement on the reservations were made by the BJP governments of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. The announcement was made on Kargil Divas, a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the Agnipath scheme amid fresh calls for scrapping the military recruitment plan.

