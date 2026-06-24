Five from Assam conferred with Padma Shri awards; 65 in India

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As many as five personalities of Assam have been conferred with the coveted Padma Shri award in the field of the arts and public affairs. President Droupadi Murmu presented a total of 65 Padma awards in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bahawan today.

The five awardees from Assam are Haricharan Saikia, Jogesh Deuri, Nuruddin Ahmed, Pohila Lekthepi and Kabindra Purkayastha (posthumously). Saikia was conferred the award for his six decades of dedicated service to Assamese art and cultural preservation. Deuri was given the award for his pioneering work in preserving Eri and Muga silk varieties. Ahmed received the award for his contribution in the field of art. Lekthepi was given the award for her exceptional contribution to Karbi folk and modern music. Purkayastha, a three-time MP from Silchar, was awarded posthumously in public affairs.

Apart from Assam, four more from the other NE states were conferred the Padma Shri - Yumnan Jatra Singh of Manipur, Hally War of Meghalaya, Techi Gubin of Arunachal Pradesh, Sangyusang Tongener of Nagaland and Naresh Chandra Debbarma of Tripura.

Other noted citizens who were honoured at the 65th Padma Awards included tennis player Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty, Carnatic maestro Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam, cricketer Rohit Sharma and many more.

Dr Armida Fernandez, a renowned paediatrician and neonatologist, was conferred with Padma Shri for her transformative contributions to medicine and public health. Dr Suresh Hanagavad also received the Padma Shri for her contributions in the field of medicine.

Dr Charan Hembram was conferred with the Padma Shri for his lasting contributions to literature and education, while Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda got the Padma Shri honour for lifelong dedication to preserving Tarpa, a traditional tribal wind instrument of the Warli community.

Tuesday's function marked the second civil investiture ceremony, where the President conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.

In the first civil investiture ceremony held on May 25, President Droupadi Murmu conferred 65 Padma Awards, which comprised two Padma Vibhushans, six Padma Bhushans, and 57 Padma Shris.

The awards are announced on Republic Day every year. This year, the Centre announced a total of 131 Padma Awards, which included five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Out of these awardees, 19 are women, while 16 individuals were bestowed with the coveted honour posthumously.

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