Padma Shri Drona Bhuyan Receives Prabin Bora Memorial Folk Artiste Award

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Renowned folk artiste and Padma Shri awardee Drona Bhuyan, celebrated for his mastery of Suknanni Ojapali and Deodhani Dance, was conferred the prestigious Prabin Bora Memorial Folk Artiste Award by the historic Baan Theatre of Tezpur.

The event commenced with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp before the portrait of Kalaguru by Baan Theatre President Bankim Sharma, followed by floral tributes from distinguished guests and theatre members.

The award, instituted in memory of noted filmmaker and artist Prabin Bora, comprised a citation; a memento; a traditional gamosa and cheleng; a special trophy; and a cash prize of rupees 20,000. It was presented to Drona Bhuyan in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the preservation and promotion of Assam’s rich folk traditions.

Receiving the honour, Bhuyan said that all the awards he had received, including the Padma Shri, belonged to the people of Assam. He emphasized that society ultimately values talent, culture, and dedication over material wealth.

The highlight of the programme was Bhuyan’s live demonstration of Suknanni Ojapali, during which he explained its various forms and traditions. He also presented a captivating Deodhani Dance performance through his niece, assisted by his son, leaving the audience spellbound.

Also Read: Tezpur: Padma Shri Drona Bhuyan chosen for Baan Theatre Folk Artiste Award