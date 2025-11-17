Five-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing From Namdang Village in Margherita

Police have since launched an investigation and begun questioning locals to gather clues. Search teams have been visiting different parts of the village and nearby locations, but no breakthrough has been reported so far. Officials have said that all possible angles are being looked into, and efforts are being made to trace the boy at the earliest.

The incident has caused panic in the locality, with villagers expressing concern over the child’s safety. Many residents have been voluntarily assisting in the search, hoping that the child may be found nearby.

Meanwhile, the family has appealed to the public for help. Anyone with any information about Amit’s whereabouts has been requested to contact the nearest police station or call 9954361751.

As the search continues, the entire village remains anxious, praying for the safe return of the missing boy.