Five-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing From Namdang Village in Margherita

Margherita: A sense of fear and worry has spread through Namdang village under Borgolai Panchayat after a five-year-old boy disappeared on Sunday afternoon. The missing child, identified as Amit Bhumij, son of Kali Charan Bhumij, went missing at around 3 pm while playing near his house.
According to the family, Amit had been playing just outside the house as usual. When he did not return for some time, family members began searching nearby lanes, houses, and open areas. Neighbours also joined in, but even after hours of searching, the child could not be located. As the situation grew more alarming, the family filed an FIR at Margherita Police Station late in the evening.
Police have since launched an investigation and begun questioning locals to gather clues. Search teams have been visiting different parts of the village and nearby locations, but no breakthrough has been reported so far. Officials have said that all possible angles are being looked into, and efforts are being made to trace the boy at the earliest.
The incident has caused panic in the locality, with villagers expressing concern over the child’s safety. Many residents have been voluntarily assisting in the search, hoping that the child may be found nearby.
Meanwhile, the family has appealed to the public for help. Anyone with any information about Amit’s whereabouts has been requested to contact the nearest police station or call 9954361751.
As the search continues, the entire village remains anxious, praying for the safe return of the missing boy.