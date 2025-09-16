Flood Alert In Cachar: Barak River Crosses Danger Mark After Heavy Rain

Guwahati: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days has pushed the water level of the Barak River above the danger mark in Cachar district, triggering fears of flood-like conditions across several vulnerable pockets. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Cachar, has issued a public advisory urging residents to exercise caution and remain prepared for possible emergencies.
According to officials, the Barak breached the danger level at around 10 am on Monday, raising the risk of waterlogging and inundation in both urban and rural areas. Low-lying localities in Silchar are particularly vulnerable, with the administration cautioning people against unnecessary movement during heavy downpours.
“Citizens are requested not to venture into waterlogged areas, switch off electrical appliances, and keep valuables on elevated surfaces to avoid damage,” the advisory stated. It also warned against walking or driving through flooded streets, citing the risk of accidents and vehicles getting stranded."
The DDMA has directed residents in flood-prone areas to remain alert for evacuation notices if conditions worsen. People have been advised to prepare emergency kits with essentials such as dry food, drinking water, and medicines.
To ensure safety and preparedness, the administration has also urged residents to keep mobile phones charged, stay connected with local authorities, and rely only on official announcements for updates. “Do not spread rumors or panic. Please depend only on verified information from the District Administration, DDMA, and Silchar Municipal Corporation,” the advisory stressed.
Meanwhile, the district administration Cachar has placed all concerned departments on high alert and instructed them to take proactive measures to handle any emerging situation. Meanwhile, the control room and emergency lines have been activated for public assistance.
Also Watch: