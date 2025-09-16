Flood Alert In Cachar: Barak River Crosses Danger Mark After Heavy Rain

The DDMA has directed residents in flood-prone areas to remain alert for evacuation notices if conditions worsen. People have been advised to prepare emergency kits with essentials such as dry food, drinking water, and medicines.

To ensure safety and preparedness, the administration has also urged residents to keep mobile phones charged, stay connected with local authorities, and rely only on official announcements for updates. “Do not spread rumors or panic. Please depend only on verified information from the District Administration, DDMA, and Silchar Municipal Corporation,” the advisory stressed.

Meanwhile, the district administration Cachar has placed all concerned departments on high alert and instructed them to take proactive measures to handle any emerging situation. Meanwhile, the control room and emergency lines have been activated for public assistance.