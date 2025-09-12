Go Green This Puja: Srishti Singh Promotes Eco-Friendly Celebrations in Silchar

Silchar: This year’s Durga Puja must set an example of responsible celebrations in Silchar. We must strictly avoid single-use plastics, ensure separate dustbins for solid and liquid waste at every pandal, and streamline parking facilities to prevent traffic chaos,” stated ,Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Srishti Singh, IAS, while addressing the preparatory meeting held on Wednesday at the SMC office ahead of the city’s most-awaited festival.

In her address, the Commissioner announced a new initiative aimed at encouraging hygiene and civic discipline during the festive week. In association with the Shrishti Waste Management Team, the Corporation will conduct inspections of puja pandals across the city to assess their cleanliness standards.