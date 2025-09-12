Go Green This Puja: Srishti Singh Promotes Eco-Friendly Celebrations in Silchar

Silchar: This year’s Durga Puja must set an example of responsible celebrations in Silchar. We must strictly avoid single-use plastics, ensure separate dustbins for solid and liquid waste at every pandal, and streamline parking facilities to prevent traffic chaos,” stated ,Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Srishti Singh, IAS, while addressing the preparatory meeting held on Wednesday at the SMC office ahead of the city’s most-awaited festival.
In her address, the Commissioner announced a new initiative aimed at encouraging hygiene and civic discipline during the festive week. In association with the Shrishti Waste Management Team, the Corporation will conduct inspections of puja pandals across the city to assess their cleanliness standards.
The meeting brought together senior officials and representatives from the Police, Forest Department, APDCL, Health Services, Inland Water Transport, PWD, NHIDCL, DDMA, Fire Service and other allied departments. The discussions revolved around immersion arrangements, safety, crowd and traffic management, medical facilities, power supply, road repair, and sanitation. Each department pledged coordinated action to ensure that this year’s puja passes smoothly.
Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shom also addressed the gathering and drew attention to urgent civic needs during the festive period. He called for uninterrupted water supply across Silchar, repair and installation of new light posts where streetlights remain damaged, and smoother traffic management to ensure that the spirit of Durga Puja is not overshadowed by civic inconveniences. “Durga Puja is not just a celebration of faith and tradition but also a test of civic preparedness. Clean water, proper lighting and safe mobility must be ensured for every citizen,” he said
The Shrishti Waste Management Team stressed the need for a zero-waste puja, reiterating the ban on single-use plastics and encouraging eco-friendly alternatives like banana leaves and biodegradable plates. They also committed to placing dustbins at every pandal and immersion ghat, circulating volunteers’ lists to puja committees, and applying lime and bleaching powder across ghats and pandals after idol immersion for hygiene. Commissioner Singh cautioned that puja committees failing to follow these directions would face notices from the Corporation.
The meeting concluded with a strong message of collective responsibility. Civic agencies, police, puja committees and citizens were called upon to work together to make Durga Puja 2025 in Silchar not only a grand cultural event but also a symbol of civic pride, safety, and environmental sustainability for the entire Barak Valley.
