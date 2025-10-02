Flood Alert: Jhanji River Breach Triggers Flood Emergency in Teok

Guwahati: Severe flooding has struck Teok after the Jhanji River burst through its ring embankment, leaving hundreds of residents displaced and vast stretches of land underwater. The sudden breach has inundated at least ten villages, sweeping away homes, belongings, and livestock.

Farmlands and roads remain submerged, bringing local movement to a standstill and compounding the difficulties faced by villagers. Many families have been forced to evacuate their homes, seeking temporary shelter in safer locations as water levels continue to rise.

Eyewitnesses reported that the floodwaters engulfed entire households within hours, leaving people scrambling to save essential items and livestock. “We had no time to collect our belongings. The water came rushing in and swept away everything,” said one affected resident.

Local authorities, along with disaster management agencies, are closely monitoring the situation. Relief efforts are underway, with officials coordinating the distribution of aid and assessing the scale of the damage. Emergency teams are also engaged in rescue operations, providing shelter and food supplies to the displaced families.

Officials have urged residents in low-lying areas to remain alert as the river’s water level shows no sign of receding. With farmlands flooded, there are growing concerns about the long-term impact on agriculture and livelihoods in the affected villages.

The flood has once again highlighted the vulnerability of embankments in Assam’s flood-prone regions, raising urgent calls for stronger infrastructure and quicker response measures to mitigate recurring crises.