Three Dies in Horrific Road Accident Near Checha Maidam, Dibrugarh

Two men die on the spot, young woman succumbs to injuries; vehicle flips multiple times before falling into a deep roadside ditch
Representative Image
Dibrugarh: A tragic road accident occurred early this morning near Checha Maidam in Lepetkata, Dibrugarh, claiming the lives of three people. Two men died instantly at the site, while a young woman, critically injured in the crash, succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Reports indicate that the car, carrying three occupants, lost control on the highway, flipped three times, and fell into a deep roadside ditch.

The identities of the victims, a girl and two boys are yet to be confirmed. Authorities have arrived at the scene to investigate the cause of the accident and recover the vehicle.

