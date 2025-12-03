Flood-Hit Farmers Rejoice as Paddy Harvest Begins with Community Support

The farmers toiled together with the volunteers, investing their time and efforts in the hopes of a good yield. And many farmers have thanked Dutta for his timely support. Other than the supply of seedlings, Dutta has been extending his support in several ways to the community to meet the immediate agricultural requirements, besides other welfare measures.

On the occasion, Parikshit Dutta pledged before the people that he would continue to be with them both in times of crisis and development. While helping the farmers, Dutta has also participated in repairing and constructing local roads for the overall welfare and development of the area.

The teamwork of the community and committed social workers has restored hope among flood-affected farmers, who have been able to safeguard their harvest and livelihoods despite the challenges posed by the recent natural calamity.