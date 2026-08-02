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Centre Releases Rs 379 Crore Advance SDRF to Assam for Flood Relief

Centre releases ₹379 crore SDRF advance to Assam as part of ₹2,117 crore aid for flood-hit states, boosting relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Flood Relief
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Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved an advanced release of Rs 2,117 crore under the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) for the flood-affected states today. For Assam, the MHA has approved an advanced release of Rs 379 crore, which is the first instalment of the SDRF.

The government of India is committed to extending all necessary assistance to states for effective relief, rescue, and rehabilitation measures, and will continue to monitor the situation closely. 

Also Read: Assam: Dikhow River in Severe Flood Stage as Erosion Threatens Sivasagar Embankments

Flood relief
SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund
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