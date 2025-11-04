DC Devashish Sharma Suspends Official for Misappropriating ‘Nijut Moina’ Scheme in Nagaon

Moreover, the matter in question emerged when the DC performed an impromptu inspection of Dawson Multipurpose School in Nagaon town. During his visit, Sharma discovered that funds were being collected from students under the premise of the 'Nijut Moina' scheme. The government initiative specifically designed to benefit pupils is now becoming a burden to them.

Allegedly, Senior Assistant Pawan Kumar Borah solicited money from students. He further denied them the scheme benefits in case they refused to pay, the students stated. The students also claimed that they were requested to pay for ID cards, registrations, and other scheme-related papers, which was a flagrant breach of official policies.