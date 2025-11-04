DC Devashish Sharma Suspends Official for Misappropriating ‘Nijut Moina’ Scheme in Nagaon

Nagaon: A recent discovery has revealed allegations of unlawful money collection at many government schools in Nagaon district. The incidents triggered immediate administrative action following a surprise visit by District Commissioner Devashish Sharma on Monday, November 3.
Moreover, the matter in question emerged when the DC performed an impromptu inspection of Dawson Multipurpose School in Nagaon town. During his visit, Sharma discovered that funds were being collected from students under the premise of the 'Nijut Moina' scheme. The government initiative specifically designed to benefit pupils is now becoming a burden to them.
Allegedly, Senior Assistant Pawan Kumar Borah solicited money from students. He further denied them the scheme benefits in case they refused to pay, the students stated. The students also claimed that they were requested to pay for ID cards, registrations, and other scheme-related papers, which was a flagrant breach of official policies.
Additionally, during the inspection, the DC held a meeting with the children as well as Principal Tapan Baidya to verify the claims. Based on the facts, he summoned school inspectors to the scene and ordered Pawan Kumar Borah's immediate suspension.
Subsequently, the Principal was requested to provide a comprehensive explanation of the anomalies, while departmental actions were commenced against both the Principal and the Senior Assistant to ensure accountability.