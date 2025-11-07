Director Rajesh Bhuyan Decries Piracy of Zubeen’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’

Guwahati: Director Rajesh Bhuyan expressed his anguish over the recent piracy of Zubeen Garg’s last cinematic creation, ‘Roi Roi Binale’. Bhuyan shared a poignant and emotional post to his dear friend and singer Zubeen Garg, conveying both pride and pain about the singer-actor's cinematic journey.
Subsequently, he stated, "Today is the 49th day. There is good news for you. The good news is that Bhaimon Da has been selected for IFFI Goa. You have worked hard for the publicity of the movie.”
However, displaying his sorrow, he wrote, “Now I have some bad news too. Your new project has been pirated by a section of people. On your behalf, I want to say, if cow thieves are regarded as thieves, the thieves of cinema will also be called thieves too."
The news has struck home with the audience and the Assamese film fraternity, which has been advocating for preserving our indigenous movies from piracy. This act of piracy of Zubeen’s creation deeply upsets him. It reflects disrespect for Zubeen Garg’s contribution as a major figure in Assam's music and film industry.
Bhuyan's post not only celebrated Bhaimon Da's acknowledgement at a prestigious festival but also aired concerns around the protection of creative works. Zubeen Garg built a legacy of artistic adventures. Zubeen advocates for long-standing challenges that the regional film industry experiences in the battle against piracy.