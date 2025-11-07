Director Rajesh Bhuyan Decries Piracy of Zubeen’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’

Guwahati: Director Rajesh Bhuyan expressed his anguish over the recent piracy of Zubeen Garg’s last cinematic creation, ‘Roi Roi Binale’. Bhuyan shared a poignant and emotional post to his dear friend and singer Zubeen Garg, conveying both pride and pain about the singer-actor's cinematic journey.

Subsequently, he stated, "Today is the 49th day. There is good news for you. The good news is that Bhaimon Da has been selected for IFFI Goa. You have worked hard for the publicity of the movie.”