FM Sitharaman to Lay Foundation of Rs 350 Crore Veerangna Kanaklata Baruah University in Gohpur

Biswanath Chariali: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to visit Gohpur on November 8 to lay the foundation stone of the Veerangana Kanaklata Baruah State University, a Rs.350 crore project aimed at transforming higher education in North Assam.

State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, who inspected the proposed site at Bholaguri Tea Estate under Helem Revenue Circle, said the university will be built across738 bighas of land. The institution will offer cutting edge courses in artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum mechanics, and machine learning, with planned collaborations with international universities, including those in the Netherlands.

Neog stated that the project will particularly benefit female students and strengthen the region’s academic ecosystem. Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota added the construction will take place in two phases targeted for completion within the next three years.

Dedicated to the freedom fighter Veerangana Kanaklata Baruah, the university is envisioned as a centre of innovation and empowerment, expected to have a lasting impact on the social, economic and educational growth of Assam.