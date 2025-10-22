Top Headlines

Naga Leader Th Muivah Returns to Ukhrul After Over 50 years

91-year- old NSCN (IM) chief receives grand welcome from thousands in emotional homecoming.
Image of NSCN (IM) chief Th Muivah while addressing the gathering in Ukhrul
Ukhrul: In a historic and emotional moment, Th Muivah, the 91 year old Naga leader and NSCN (IM) chief, returned to bis native  village in Ukhrul, Manipur, after more than five decades.

Muivah arrived at Bakshi Ground before proceeding to TNL Ground, where thousands of Nagas gathered to welcome him. The crowd, featuring women in traditional attire and men adorned with spears and headgears, celebrated his long-awaited homecoming with pride and reverence.

“It is an emotional moment for all of Nagas and me. We grew up listening to his story. He is legend,” said A. Horam, one of the many who turned up to greet the veteran leader.

