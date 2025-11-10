Food Distribution Scheme Rolled Out in Margherita Co-District

Under the scheme, each ration card holder will be able to purchase masur dal at ₹69 per kilogram, sugar at ₹38 per kilogram, and salt at ₹10 per kilogram. For November, the items will be distributed from November 10 to 19, while from next month onwards, they will be available during the “Anna Seva Din” period, from the 1st to 10th of every month, along with free rice distribution.

The launch programme was graced by Circle Officer of Margherita, Gyan Jyoti Dutta, Assistant Commissioner, Pronamika Konwar, ACS officer, Suman Khalen, and the representative of the Hon’ble MLA, Smt. Moonmi Gogoi, among other administrative officials, local body representatives, and beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, Circle Officer Gyan Jyoti Dutta said the scheme represents the government’s continued effort to ensure that no family is deprived of basic food essentials. “This initiative is a reflection of the government’s commitment to the welfare of every household in Assam, especially those belonging to low-income groups,” he said.

The Margherita Co-District Administration confirmed that all arrangements were made to ensure smooth distribution across the region. Officials also assured that fair monitoring mechanisms are in place to maintain transparency in the process.

With the new scheme, the Assam Government continues to reinforce its pledge to make food security accessible and affordable for every citizen.