Food Safety Commissioner informs Gauhati HC of action against Gutkha firms

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam dismissed a PIL (59/2023) on behalf of the petitioner, Jitul Deka, to issue a Mandamus to the respondents to issue necessary direction for banning Pan Masala and Gutkha companies from manufacturing, storage, transportation, display, distribution, or sale of Gutkha and Pan Masala for any chewing materials containing MgCO3 ingredients. The bench dismissed the PIL on the ground that the reply to the writ petition is filed on behalf of the Commissioner, Food Safety, Assam (respondent No. 4), wherein the action taken against the violators, for whom the petitioner has complained, has been indicated. The counsel for the petition has submitted that since respondent No. 4 has already initiated action against the persons who are indulging in irregularities and violations, the purpose of filing this petition is fructified. Hence, no further order is required to be passed in this petition. Thus, the bench said that ‘the petition stands closed’.

Also Read: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi concerned over prevalence of alcohol, gutkha