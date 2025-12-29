NGT Orders Halt to Construction of Manipur’s ‘Ring Road’

Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Eastern Zone Bench, has directed the Manipur government to immediately halt the construction of a 'Ring Road' in the hill areas of the state.

This comes after reports that the project was being carried out without prior approval. As per reports, on December 23, the NGT ordered the Manipur government to ensure no more construction work is done on the 'Ring Road'. It told the Manipur chief secretary to instruct the district magistrates and police chiefs of the six affected districts to ensure compliance.

The order came after the umbrella body of the civil society organization Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) filed a case raising concern over environmental and safety risks.

During the 5th hearing of the application filed by Khuraijam Athouba on behalf of COCOMI, found sufficient grounds to intervene in view of serious concerns relating to environmental compliance, legality of construction, and statutory clearances in ecologically sensitive hill areas.

The COCOMI in its application to the NGT said the road construction work in the forest areas cannot be allowed to continue without a full environmental and geological safety assessment. It sought a high-level committee of experts to inspect the project site, give a report, and punish any violators.