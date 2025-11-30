Forest Guard in Behali Accused of Threatening Youth at Gunpoint

Behali: A shocking incident recently took place in Behali’s Telenganiya Chapori, where a forest guard allegedly threatened a young man at gunpoint, triggering public anger and raising serious concerns over the misuse of power by forest personnel.

According to local sources, the youth was reportedly confronted by a forest guard from the Hakflak Camp. In a video that has now gone viral, the guard can be seen pointing his service firearm at the unarmed youth while verbally abusing and intimidating him. Eyewitnesses claim that the guard also issued life-threatening warnings, using harsh and vulgar language during the confrontation.

Residents of the area said the young man did not engage in any provocation and appeared visibly frightened as the guard continued to shout and threaten him. Several people rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, tried to prevent the situation from escalating.

The incident has raised widespread criticism, with locals demanding an immediate investigation and strict action against the forest guard involved. They allege that such high-handed behaviour by certain forest staff has become increasingly common in the region.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but according to the sources, a departmental inquiry may be initiated soon to examine the actions of the guard and verify the circumstances leading to the confrontation.