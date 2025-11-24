Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) pays tribute on Tarun Gogoi’s fifth death anniversary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday observed the fifth death anniversary of Padma Vibhushan Tarun Gogoi, one of Assam’s longest-serving Chief Ministers, with solemn tributes across all 35 district headquarters. Congress workers lit lamps and offered floral tributes to honour the leader.

The central programme was held at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, where lamps were lit and floral tributes offered in the presence of senior party leaders. A memorial meeting was also organized to reflect on Gogoi’s legacy.

Leader of the Opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Debabrata Saikia, who lit the ceremonial lamp, said Tarun Gogoi played a decisive role in steering Assam out of an era of lawlessness, secret killings, unemployment, and financial instability. Describing him as the “sentinel of development” and a “symbol of integrity,” Saikia said Gogoi’s patriotism and commitment to public welfare were unmatched.

APCC general secretary Bipul Gogoi highlighted key achievements of Gogoi’s tenure, including significant GDP growth, filling over 90,000 vacant government posts, and creating nearly 1,20,000 new positions. He noted that Gogoi’s government replaced thousands of old wooden bridges with durable concrete ones, substantially improving connectivity across the state.

Also Read: Narengi-Kuruwa Bridge Foundation Already Laid by Tarun Gogoi in 2016, Claims Congress