Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The former working president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee officially joined the BJP during an event organized at the party's state headquarters in the presence of the Chief Minister and the state BJP president on Thursday. Rana Goswami tendered his resignation from the primary membership of Congress yesterday.

