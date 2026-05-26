Four From Northeast Honoured With Padma Shri for Cultural, Architectural and Environmental Contributions

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Four from the Northeast are among the recipients of Padma Awards 2026 from the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

Haricharan Saikia, an eminent cultural figure from Assam widely recognized for his exceptional contributions to Xatriya dance and music, received the Padmashri award. Born on February 3, 1930, in Gosaipukhuri village, Lakhimpur district, Saikia performed Xattriya dance before India’s independence, notably in welcome ceremonies for British officers visiting Majuli’s sattras. He performed Sattriya dance before India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharalal Nehru, and second President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He performed “Bargeet” with Maniram Gayan Moktar at All India Radio in 1948. From 1938 to 1962, he was at Kamalabari Sattra.

Techi Gubin, a retired chief architect and social worker from Arunachal Pradesh, also received the Padma Shri. Born on November 1, 1964, Gubin received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from the Chandigarh College of Architecture in 1988. He began his career as an assistant teacher before joining the APPWD in 1990. Over a career spanning four decades, he served in various capacities within the state government, eventually retiring as chief architect.

Yumnam Jatra Singh, who posthumously received Padmashri today, was a legendary Manipuri cultural icon and a distinguished exponent of Nata Sankirtana, the traditional Vaishnavite dance and music form of Manipur. He served as a visiting guru at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA).

Born on 12th September, 1923, at Tendongyan Awang Leikai, Imphal West, Manipur, Jatra Singh started learning music at a very early age. Over a career that began as early as 1949, he performed all across India. His life’s work, spanning over seven decades, was dedicated to preserving and promoting spiritual heritage, including training generations of younger artists.

Hally War of Meghalaya, who received the Padmashri today, is a distinguished environmentalist and a venerable custodian of the Khasi people’s indigenous knowledge.

Born on 5th February 1957, War has emerged as a global symbol of sustainable living and traditional bioengineering. For over five decades, he has dedicated his life to the selfless service of nature and community.

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