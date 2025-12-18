Four Injured in Scorpio–Dumper Collision in Sribhumi

Sribhumi: A horrific road accident took place today, on the bypass road in the Asimganj area under Patharkandi Police Station, in Sribhumi, leaving four persons seriously injured. The accident occurred when a Bolero Scorpio collided with a dumper truck, causing chaos and panic in the locality.
According to local sources, the injured persons were workers engaged in the Bharatmala road project and were travelling along the busy bypass stretch at the time of the incident. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in serious injuries to all four occupants of the Scorpio.
Residents rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and helped rescue the injured from the damaged vehicle. They were first taken to the Sribhumi District Civil Hospital, where doctors provided preliminary treatment. Considering the critical condition of the injured, they were later referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care.
Eyewitnesses present at the scene claimed that the accident was caused by reckless driving and excessive speed. They said the bypass road often witnesses fast-moving vehicles, making it prone to accidents, especially during busy hours.
On receiving information, police from Patharkandi Police Station promptly reached the spot. The police carried out an initial investigation, regulated traffic on the road, and took custody of the vehicles involved in the accident. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the collision.
The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among commuters and residents, once again highlighting serious concerns over road safety on the Asimganj bypass. Locals have urged the authorities to take strict measures to control speeding and ensure safer movement of vehicles to prevent such accidents in the future.