Four Injured in Scorpio–Dumper Collision in Sribhumi

Sribhumi: A horrific road accident took place today, on the bypass road in the Asimganj area under Patharkandi Police Station, in Sribhumi, leaving four persons seriously injured. The accident occurred when a Bolero Scorpio collided with a dumper truck, causing chaos and panic in the locality.

According to local sources, the injured persons were workers engaged in the Bharatmala road project and were travelling along the busy bypass stretch at the time of the incident. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in serious injuries to all four occupants of the Scorpio.

Residents rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and helped rescue the injured from the damaged vehicle. They were first taken to the Sribhumi District Civil Hospital, where doctors provided preliminary treatment. Considering the critical condition of the injured, they were later referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care.