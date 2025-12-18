Massive Voter List Cleanup in Hailakandi: Around 23,000 Names Likely to Be Removed

Hailakandi: The district administration in Hailakandi has nearly completed the Special Revision of electoral rolls, a process that is expected to bring significant changes to the voter lists across the district. The first phase of the revision will formally conclude on December 20, in line with the statewide schedule.

A total of 602 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 86 Supervising Officers were deployed for the exercise. Their mandate was to verify voter details on the ground and identify names of deceased persons, voters who have shifted residence, and cases of multiple registrations.

Sources familiar with the process indicate that Hailakandi may witness a record number of deletions once the revision is finalised. BLOs have reportedly found several irregularities, including instances where the same individual, particularly women, was registered at more than one location within the district. In addition, voters who have moved outside Assam or even abroad were still found to be listed in the electoral rolls.

The impact of the revision is expected to be significant in the Hailakandi Municipal Board and Lala Municipal Board areas, both of which fall under the Hailakandi Assembly constituency. According to the 2025 electoral roll, the constituency has around 2.16 lakh voters, comprising approximately 1.44 lakh Hindu voters and about 70,000 Muslim voters.

During the verification process, BLOs were unable to trace a notable number of voters across several polling stations. Apart from deceased voters, multiple-entry cases and large numbers of shifted voters no longer residing at the addresses mentioned in the roll have been identified under the constituency’s 279 polling stations. These names are almost certain to be deleted once the revision is completed.