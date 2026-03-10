Four Juveniles Held After Woman From Manipur Assaulted Near Saket Court in Delhi

Delhi Police on Monday apprehended four juvenile accused in connection with the alleged physical assault on a woman from Manipur near the Saket District Court complex, following widespread condemnation of the incident on social media.
The attack reportedly took place on Sunday evening when a group of men allegedly harassed a girl from Northeast India and her friends while they were walking in a nearby park.
When one of the girls objected to inappropriate remarks made by the group, the situation escalated and she was allegedly assaulted. The injured woman was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary reports indicate she sustained minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
Delhi Police registered a criminal case under relevant sections of the law and deployed multiple teams following the incident.
"Delhi Police teams are in constant touch with the victim and are providing all necessary assistance. Delhi Police does not tolerate such incidents. Strict legal action will be ensured against the culprits," the force said in a post on X.
The incident drew swift and strong condemnation from Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who described the attack as part of a disturbing and recurring pattern of violence against people from Northeast India in mainland India.
"Angered by the repeated attacks on Northeast people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi, is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal, and we must act against it," Sangma wrote on X, urging authorities to take stringent action.
Sangma's public post is credited with accelerating the police response, prompting the rapid deployment of teams that led to the arrest of the four juveniles.