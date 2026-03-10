Four Juveniles Held After Woman From Manipur Assaulted Near Saket Court in Delhi

When one of the girls objected to inappropriate remarks made by the group, the situation escalated and she was allegedly assaulted. The injured woman was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary reports indicate she sustained minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Delhi Police registered a criminal case under relevant sections of the law and deployed multiple teams following the incident.

"Delhi Police teams are in constant touch with the victim and are providing all necessary assistance. Delhi Police does not tolerate such incidents. Strict legal action will be ensured against the culprits," the force said in a post on X.