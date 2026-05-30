Four of a Family, Including Parents and Medical Students, Killed in Bolero-Truck Crash Near Sonapur

A Correspondent

SONAPUR: A tragic road accident at Tetelia in the Dimoria area claimed the lives of four members of the same family on the spot, including parents, in the wee hours today.

According to reports, a Guwahati-bound Bolero vehicle (AR01Q0042), travelling at a high speed from Arunachal Pradesh, lost control and rammed into a cement-laden truck (AS01UC1633) that was parked on the roadside in the same direction. The collision resulted in the horrific accident.

The deceased have been identified as veterinary doctor Ligi Baracha from Itanagar, his wife Kunga Daima (52), an officer in the Public Works Department, their son Gamer Baracha, and his friend Karma Cherap Khrime.

The two youths were first-semester students of Tripura Shantiniketan Medical College.

While the family belonged to Itanagar, Karma Cherap Khrime was a resident of Rupa in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said the family was travelling to Guwahati after receiving information that their daughter, who studies in the city, had fallen ill. The fatal accident occurred on their way to the city.

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