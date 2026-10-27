Four People, Including Two Women, Shot Dead at Guwahati Hotel

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a sensational case, at least four persons were killed by unidentified gunmen at a city hotel on Monday evening. The dead also included two women.

According to information received, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a group of people at Hotel Bilas Inn on the busy GS Road in Bora Service area of the city. Guwahati Police Commissioner Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta confirmed with the media that four persons were killed in the incident.

The police have launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the culprits. Further details are awaited.

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