Guwahati: 71st Bordoloi Trophy to Kick Off on October 27

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The stage is set for the 71st edition of the Bordoloi Trophy, which will kick off across Assam on Tuesday, with 29 districts set to participate in the preliminary round of the prestigious football tournament.

Addressing a media gathering, Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) president Paresh Chandra Das said the association had decided to follow a format similar to last year’s successful edition.

The press conference was also attended by GSA chief executive officer Munin Nobis, football secretary L. Pranab Singh and Assam Cricket Association (ACA) treasurer Anupam Deka.

The ACA has adopted the Bordoloi Trophy this year, marking its association with one of the country’s prestigious football tournaments. Deka said the ACA was keen to be associated with the competition and expressed confidence that the partnership with the GSA would help promote the tournament on a larger scale.

Like last year, the competition will be held in three phases. The first phase will run from October 27 to November 5, while the second phase will begin on November 11. Guwahati will host the final phase of the tournament from November 20.

The tournament will also offer attractive prize money. The champions will receive Rs 10 lakh, while the runners-up will take home Rs 5 lakh. The losing semi-finalists will each be awarded Rs 2.5 lakh.

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