Fresh bids for Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project costing Rs 4829.14 crore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The central government has invited fresh bids for the construction of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, which is part of the project to widen and improve the existing carriageway to 4 lanes of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-37 (New NH-715). As per the fresh bid, the total estimated cost of the much-needed project is Rs 4829.14 crore.

Earlier the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) had entrusted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with the project to develop the Kaliabor-Numaligarh NH section. Accordingly, NHAI invited bids for the project, including construction of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor.

However, the first call for bids was cancelled, and fresh bids have been invited by NHAI for the selection of a construction firm for work on the project named ‘Widening and Improvement of Existing Carriageway to 4 lanes of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-37 (New NH-715), including the Implementation of Wildlife-friendly Measures Proposed on the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) stretch in Assam on EPC Mode under NH(O) (2nd call).’

According to the fresh invitation for bids, the completion period for the project is set at 3 years. The construction firm selected for the project will have to carry out maintenance works on the NH stretch for a period of 10 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier performed Bhoomi Pujan for the project at Kaliabor, the starting point of the work involving the widening and development of the existing carriageway of the NH to 4 lanes, on January 18, 2026.

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, part of the 86 km-long project, is an environmentally conscious national highway project. The project will feature 35 km of elevated wildlife corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park, a 21 km Bypass section and a 30 km widening of the existing highway section of NH-715 from two to four lanes. As part of the project, Bypasses will be developed at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat that will help to decongest towns, improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

The proposed project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure uninterrupted movement of animals, reduce human-wildlife conflict, enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support growing passenger and freight traffic.

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