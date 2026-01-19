PM Launches Elevated Corridor, Flags Off Trains; Hails Kaziranga as Assam’s Soul

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Marking a historic milestone in connectivity and protection of wildlife in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project (4-Laning of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715), worth over Rs 6,950 crore at Mouchanda Pathar, Kaliabor in the Nagaon district today. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others, were present at the Bhoomi Pujan programme.

On the second day of his two-day visit to Assam, Prime Minister Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the long-awaited Kaziranga Elevated Corridor after witnessing the grand spectacle of Bagurumba Dwhou 2026 following his arrival in Guwahati on Saturday. The PM then virtually flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains — Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and the Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express. These new train services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel for the people.

Addressing the massive gathering of people on the occasion, PM Modi expressed gratitude to them, noting that such a large number had come to bless him. He remarked that on visiting Kaziranga again, memories of his previous trip came alive. He recalled that two years ago, the moments spent in Kaziranga were among the most special experiences of his life. PM Modi highlighted that he had the opportunity to spend the night at Kaziranga National Park, and the next morning, during an elephant safari, he experienced the beauty of the region up close.

Emphasizing that visiting Assam always brings him immense joy, PM Modi described it as the land of the brave and of sons and daughters who successfully showcase their talent in every field. He pointed out that just yesterday he attended the Bagurumba Dwhou festival in Guwahati, where daughters of the Bodo community mesmerized him with their graceful dance moves.

The Prime Minister praised the artists of Assam for their remarkable effort, preparation, and coordination, calling it truly wonderful. He extended his congratulations once again to all the artists who participated in the Bagurumba Dwhou festival.

The Prime Minister underlined the historical importance of Kaliabor in Assam’s past, present and future, noting that it is the gateway to Kaziranga National Park and a hub of connectivity for Upper Assam. He recalled that it was in Kaliabor that the legendary warrior Lachit Borphukan evolved his strategy to drive out Mughal invaders, and under his leadership, the people of Assam, particularly the Ahom army, defeated the Mughal army with their courage, unity, and determination. PM Modi emphasized that this was not merely a military victory but a declaration of Assam’s pride and self-confidence.

In his inimitable style, PM Modi said, “Friends, today, the BJP has become the first choice of people across the entire country. For the past one and a half years, the country’s trust in the BJP has been continuously increasing. Recently, elections were held in Bihar; there, even after 20 years, the public gave record votes to the BJP and made it win record seats. Just two days ago, election results for mayors and councillors in the big cities of Maharashtra came. In Mumbai, which is one of the largest corporations in the world, the public gave a record mandate to the BJP for the first time. See, the victory is happening in Mumbai, and the celebration is being held in Kaziranga.”

The Prime Minister further remarked that earlier, the people of Kerala gave their party significant support, with the party winning a mayoral post for the first time in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

PM Modi further asserted that these elections also send another message—that the country is consistently rejecting the negative politics of the opposition party. He said the opposition has lost the trust of the nation because it has no agenda for development, and such a party can never serve the interests of Assam or Kaziranga.

The Prime Minister recalled the words of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, “Aamar Kazironga Dhonyo, Prokitir Dhunia Kulat Kheli, Aamar Mon Hol Punyo. (Our Kaziranga is blessed, playing in the beautiful lap of nature; our heart has become pure),” noting that his lines reflected both love for Kaziranga and the Assamese people’s bond with nature.

He emphasized that Kaziranga is not just a National Park but the soul of Assam and a priceless jewel of India’s biodiversity, recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. He underlined that protecting Kaziranga and its wildlife is not only about safeguarding the environment but also about taking responsibility for Assam’s future and coming generations.

Highlighting that Kaziranga is home to the one-horned rhinoceros, the Prime Minister explained the challenges faced during floods when wildlife seeks higher ground and must cross the National Highway, often getting trapped. He stated that the government’s effort is to ensure smooth traffic while keeping the forest and its denizens safe. He informed us that under this vision, an approximately 90-kilometre corridor from Kaliabor to Numaligarh is being developed at a cost of about Rs 7,000 crore, including a 35-kilometre elevated wildlife corridor. Vehicles will pass above, while wildlife movement below will remain unhindered, with the design prepared to keep in mind the traditional movement routes of rhinos, elephants and tigers. PM Modi remarked that the corridor will also improve connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and, along with new rail services, will open fresh opportunities for the people. He congratulated the people of Assam and the nation for these important projects.

Observing that when nature is protected, opportunities also arise, the Prime Minister pointed out that Kaziranga has seen a steady rise in tourism in the past few years. Through homestays, guide services, transportation, handicrafts, and small businesses, local youth have found new sources of income.

Praising the people and government of Assam for another achievement, PM Modi recalled that there was a time when rhino poaching was a major concern, with dozens of one-horned rhinos killed in 2013 and 2014. He said their government decided this could not continue and strengthened security arrangements, provided modern resources to the forest department, enhanced surveillance, and increased women’s participation through ‘Van Durga’. As a result, he highlighted that, in 2025, not a single incident of rhino poaching was reported in the national park.

The Prime Minister observed that today India is showing the world that both economy and ecology can advance together. He noted that in the past decade, forest and tree cover has increased, with people enthusiastically participating in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, under which more than 260 crore trees have been planted. Since 2014, the number of tiger and elephant reserves has grown, and protected and community areas have expanded. PM Modi remarked that cheetahs, once extinct in India, have now been brought back and have become a new attraction. He added that India is continuously working on wetland conservation and has become Asia’s largest Ramsar network, ranking third globally in terms of the number of Ramsar sites. The Prime Minister stated that Assam too is showing the world how development can go hand in hand with heritage preservation and protection of nature.

PM Modi remarked that the greatest pain of the Northeast has always been distance—distance of hearts and distance of places. He said that for decades, people of the region felt that development was happening elsewhere and they were being left behind, which affected not only the economy but also trust. He highlighted that their party, through the Union and State governments, has changed this sentiment by prioritizing the development of the Northeast. He noted that work began simultaneously to connect Assam through roadways, railways, airways and waterways.

Emphasizing on expanding rail connectivity, the PM remarked, “Friends, when we increase rail connectivity, its benefit occurs at both social and economic levels. Therefore, the expansion of connectivity is crucial for the Northeast. But Congress never cared for it. I give you a figure. When there was a Congress government at the Centre, Assam used to get a very small rail budget of about Rs 2,000 crore. Now in the tenure of the BJP government, it has been increased to about Rs 10,000 crore annually.”

PM Modi stated that this enhanced investment has led to large-scale infrastructure development, with new rail lines, doubling of tracks and electrification boosting railway capacity and passenger facilities. The Prime Minister announced the launch of new train services from Kaliabor, which marks a major improvement in Assam’s rail connectivity. He said the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will connect Guwahati to Kolkata, making long-distance travel more comfortable, while two Amrit Bharat Express trains will cover important stations across Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, directly benefiting lakhs of passengers. He remarked that such connectivity expansion builds confidence that the Northeast is no longer on the margins of development, no longer distant, but close to the heart and close to Delhi.

After participating in the programmes in Kaliabor, the PM wrapped up his Assam visit and proceeded to West Bengal from LGBI Airport in Guwahati.

The 86-kilometre-long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious National Highway project. It will feature 35 km of Elevated Wildlife Corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park, a 21 km bypass section and 30 km of widening of the existing highway section of NH-715 from two to four lanes. The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park’s rich biodiversity.

