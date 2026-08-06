Fresh Flood Alert as NEEPCO Releases Water From Doyang Hydro Electric Project

A Correspondent

BOKAKHAT: The release of a fresh surge of water from the Doyang Hydroelectric Power Station, operated by NEEPCO in Nagaland, has once again raised concerns over flooding in the downstream areas along the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers.

At around 4:00 PM on Wednesday, after the reservoir water level reached 322.74 metres, the authorities opened four spillway gates by 1.25 metres each, releasing approximately 213 cumecs of water.

According to available information, the reservoir's water level had been steadily rising over the past few days due to increased inflow. To ensure the safety of the reservoir and reduce excess pressure, NEEPCO authorities decided to release the water in a controlled manner by reopening the spillway gates.

The extra water released is likely to raise the levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers, which could impact low-lying areas in Numaligarh, Dhodang, Merapani, parts of Bokakhat, and other nearby places in Golaghat district. Since the Dhansiri River is already flowing above the danger level, the newly released water may further worsen the flood situation.

Authorities have advised fishermen, boat operators, and those grazing cattle near the river to refrain from unnecessary entry into the water. Residents of low-lying areas have also been requested to follow official instructions and remain prepared for any emergency.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Water Resources Department, and the local administration are continuously monitoring the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers. Further advisories will be issued if the situation requires.

The continuous rainfall and upstream inflows have already caused flood conditions in the Dhansiri basin. In such circumstances, the latest release of water from the Doyang Hydroelectric Power Station has heightened concerns among local residents about a further rise in river water levels.

In Numaligarh, where the Dhansiri River is already flowing above the danger mark, floodwaters have inundated riverside villages including Roudwar, Baurigaon, Parghat, and Dhodang, leaving residents anxious and fearful of further flooding.

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