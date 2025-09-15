From Assam to Gujarat: VKV Borgolai’s Kho Kho Team Makes History on National Grounds

Tinsukia: In a spectacular display of grit, teamwork, and speed, the Kho Kho team of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Borgolai, Tinsukia (Assam) achieved remarkable success at the CBSE National Kho Kho Tournament 2025, held in Gujarat.
Competing against some of the country’s top CBSE-affiliated schools, the VKV Borgolai team surged through the tournament rounds with unwavering focus and athletic excellence. The team reached the semifinals, making it one of the top four teams in the nation, a first in the school’s history at this prestigious level.
Led by captain Parag Changmai and coached by Mrs.Aburi the team showcased strategic play, lightning-fast reflexes, and extraordinary stamina. Their victories over powerhouse schools from Maharashtra and Delhi caught the attention of national-level scouts and sports authorities.
“This success is not just a win for VKV Borgolai, but a win for the entire Northeast,” said Principal Mrs. Pranami Dutta, who credited the students’ discipline, daily practice, and deep-rooted cultural values instilled by the school.
The achievement is set to inspire a new generation of athletes in the region, proving that with determination and teamwork, even schools from remote corners can dominate on the national stage.
VKV Borgolai’s journey in Gujarat is more than just a story of a tournament; it's a story of belief, resilience, and the spirit of the game.
