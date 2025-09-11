Tinsukia: Army flags off national integration tour for students of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Indian Army flagged off a national integration tour under Operation Sadbhavana for tribal students of eastern Assam Tinsukia on Wednesday. The tour will take the students first to New Delhi, where they will meet the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan and visit other prominent heritage sites. They will then travel to Mumbai to visit Navy warships and explore cultural landmarks, followed by a trip to Ahilya Nagar to visit The Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S). Here, students will familiarize themselves with battle tanks and experience exhilarating tank rides, observe the training of Agniveers handling tanks, and participate in various interactive activities. During the flag-off ceremony, Army officials of the Red Shield Division under the Spear Corps interacted with the students and their parents. Parents expressed happiness at the wonderful opportunity and the students shared their excitement for the forthcoming activities they would be experiencing.

