From Silchar to Global Cinema: Susmit ‘Bob’ Nath Wins Filmfare OTT Award For Sound Design

Cachar: Born in the small town of Silchar in the picturesque Barak Valley of southern Assam, Susmit ‘Bob’ Nath’s journey into the world of sound has been shaped by passion, patience, and years of quiet dedication. His recent win at the Filmfare OTT Awards for Best Sound Design for the web series Stolen (2023), starring Abhishek Banerjee, marks a significant milestone in a career built steadily over more than a decade.
From an early age, Susmit showed a deep interest in music, arts, and films. During his school days, he took lessons in fine arts and music, developing an early sensitivity to sound and rhythm. While these interests began as creative pursuits, they soon turned into a serious calling. His growing desire to understand sound beyond music, how it shapes emotion, space, and storytelling, pushed him towards professional training in sound recording and design.
This urge led him to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he pursued a Diploma in Sound Recording and Engineering. For Susmit, FTII was not just an institution but a space that allowed him to explore sound as an art form. He learned to treat sound not as a background element but as a powerful narrative tool capable of deep emotional impact.
An alumnus of Silchar Collegiate School and GC College, Susmit’s journey from a small town in Assam to working on internationally celebrated films reflects determination and quiet confidence. Over the last ten years, he has been associated with several critically acclaimed films that have travelled to major international film festivals.
His work includes Cannes-screened titles such as The Fourth Direction, Invisible Demons, and All That Breathes. At the Sundance Film Festival, his contributions were seen in Machines and Writing With Fire. He also worked on Bulbul Can Sing, which was showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Stolen, which was selected for the Venice Film Festival. Each of these projects added depth to his growing reputation as a sound designer who values realism, restraint, and emotional honesty.
Susmit’s repertoire also includes two Oscar-nominated documentary films. He served as the Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Designer for Writing With Fire and as a Senior Sound Design Consultant for All That Breathes. Both films received widespread international praise, not only.
Susmit ‘Bob’ Nath’s success also underlines the importance of sound design in visual storytelling. His work shows that sound does not always need to be loud to be effective; it can be quiet, thoughtful, and deeply impactful. With this recognition, Nath continues to inspire many aspiring artists from the region to dream big and stay committed to their craft.