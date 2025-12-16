From Silchar to Global Cinema: Susmit ‘Bob’ Nath Wins Filmfare OTT Award For Sound Design

Cachar: Born in the small town of Silchar in the picturesque Barak Valley of southern Assam, Susmit ‘Bob’ Nath’s journey into the world of sound has been shaped by passion, patience, and years of quiet dedication. His recent win at the Filmfare OTT Awards for Best Sound Design for the web series Stolen (2023), starring Abhishek Banerjee, marks a significant milestone in a career built steadily over more than a decade.

From an early age, Susmit showed a deep interest in music, arts, and films. During his school days, he took lessons in fine arts and music, developing an early sensitivity to sound and rhythm. While these interests began as creative pursuits, they soon turned into a serious calling. His growing desire to understand sound beyond music, how it shapes emotion, space, and storytelling, pushed him towards professional training in sound recording and design.

This urge led him to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he pursued a Diploma in Sound Recording and Engineering. For Susmit, FTII was not just an institution but a space that allowed him to explore sound as an art form. He learned to treat sound not as a background element but as a powerful narrative tool capable of deep emotional impact.