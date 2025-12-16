Tripura-Mizoram Gas Pipeline Project Slated to be Completed by 2027

Aizawl: The Tripura-Mizoram gas pipeline project is slated to be completed by 2027, officials said on Monday.

The project involves the laying of 119.5 km of pipeline from Panisagar in Tripura to Sihhmui near Aizawl, they said. The officials stated that over 20 per cent of the project has already been completed.

With the completion of this project, Mizoram will get access to piped gas supply, particularly benefiting residents of Aizawl.

A team of officials from the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), which is engaged in implementing the project, reportedly met Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl to discuss the progress. The chief minister also heard the challenges they are facing in executing the work.

According to IGGL officials, the pipeline will originate at the Panisagar Receiving Terminal in Tripura and pass through Kanhmun, Zawlnuam, Kawrthah, Tuidam and Darlak before reaching near Mamit in Mizoram. From there, it will proceed through Lengte and terminate at the proposed Sihhmui Receiving Terminal, located around 21 kilometres from Aizawl.

It may be mentioned that the domestic gas connections in Aizawl city will be provided by Tripura Natural Gas Corp Ltd, they said.

The Panisagar-Sihhmui section of the project is part of its second phase, under which 723 km of pipeline is being laid from Guwahati to Aizawl via Agartala.